ST.KITTS-NEVIS PM DREW’S CARICOM LEADERSHIP UNDER INTENSE SCRUTINY AND FACING HARSH REGIONAL BACKLASH AFTER CUBAN AID DELIVERY FAILURE

As ships from global powers dock in Havana, CARICOM’s silence grows louder — and questions mount over leadership, priorities, and credibility.

CASTRIES, ST. LUCIA / BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS —

A storm of criticism is now swirling around St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew, as his tenure as Chairman of CARICOM faces mounting backlash over what critics are calling a glaring failure of leadership, urgency, and regional delivery.

While the Prime Minister has been highly visible on the international stage — attending summits, forums, and global engagements — back home and across the Caribbean, a far more uncomfortable narrative is taking hold: has CARICOM, under his watch, overpromised and underdelivered?

PROMISE MADE… BUT WHERE IS THE SHIPMENT?

At a high-level CARICOM summit held in Basseterre, leaders — under Drew’s chairmanship — pledged swift, coordinated regional aid to Cuba, which continues to grapple with severe economic and humanitarian pressures.

The message was bold. The commitment was clear.

Action, leaders said, would come within weeks.

But now, weeks later, a troubling reality has emerged:

No confirmed CARICOM shipment has departed.

No unified regional relief mission has materialized.

No clear update or revised timeline has been issued.

Instead, what remains is silence — and growing frustration.

GLOBAL POWERS MOVE — CARICOM WATCHES

While CARICOM’s response remains stalled, international actors have surged ahead.

Brazil has delivered significant food supplies

has delivered significant food supplies China has shipped rice and essential goods

has shipped rice and essential goods Mexico has sent multiple rounds of aid

Ships are docking. Supplies are arriving. Relief is being felt.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean — despite its historic ties and solidarity with Cuba — has yet to visibly act.

Even grassroots activists and international volunteer groups have outpaced the region, organizing independent supply drives and delivering assistance directly to Havana.

The contrast is stark.

And increasingly, it is embarrassing.

“WORLD TOUR LEADERSHIP” UNDER SCRUTINY

Critics across the region are now raising sharp, uncomfortable questions:

How can CARICOM pledge urgent action — and then fail to deliver?

Where is the coordination? The urgency? The leadership?

And perhaps most pointedly:

Is Prime Minister Drew too focused on global visibility while regional responsibilities falter?

His packed schedule of international appearances — once framed as visionary diplomacy — is now being reframed by detractors as a “world tour” disconnected from pressing regional obligations.

A TEST OF CARICOM’S CREDIBILITY

For decades, CARICOM has positioned itself as a unified bloc — a collective voice for small island states navigating global challenges together.

But this moment is being viewed by analysts as a defining test.

Failure to deliver on a clear, time-bound humanitarian commitment risks:

Undermining trust in CARICOM’s ability to act decisively

Weakening its credibility on the global stage

Reinforcing long-standing criticisms of bureaucratic delay and fragmented coordination

And for Cuba, the delay could deepen reliance on external partners — shifting regional dynamics in ways that may have long-term implications.

WHAT WENT WRONG?

Behind the scenes, speculation is intensifying.

Observers point to possible:

Logistical breakdowns across multiple island states

across multiple island states Funding and resource constraints

Lack of centralized execution planning

Leadership gaps at the highest level

But without official updates or transparency, these remain unanswered questions — fueling further public skepticism.

THE CLOCK IS TICKING

The longer CARICOM remains inactive, the louder the criticism grows.

What was once a moment of regional solidarity is rapidly becoming a case study in delayed delivery and dented credibility.

And at the center of it all is Prime Minister Terrance Drew — whose leadership is now being tested not by speeches or summits, but by results.

FINAL WORD

In diplomacy, visibility matters.

But in leadership, delivery matters more.

As ships continue to arrive in Havana — just not from the Caribbean — one question now echoes across the region:

Can CARICOM still deliver on its promises… or has the moment already passed?