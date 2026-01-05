DEL CY RODRÍGUEZ SIGNALS RESET: ACTING VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT INVITES U.S. TO COOPERATE AFTER MADURO’S CAPTURE

Times Caribbean News Desk

January 5, 2026

In a dramatic shift in tone following one of the most consequential geopolitical events in the Western Hemisphere in decades, , now serving as Acting President of , has extended an invitation to the to “work together on a cooperative agenda.”

Rodríguez made the statement on January 4—just one day after the stunning capture of former Venezuelan president and his wife by U.S. forces during a high-intensity operation in .

A Calculated Diplomatic Pivot

In remarks carried by state media and circulated widely across diplomatic channels, Rodríguez struck a notably conciliatory tone, signaling what many analysts interpret as an effort to stabilize Venezuela’s external relations amid internal shock and uncertainty.

“This is a moment for responsibility, dialogue, and cooperation,” Rodríguez said. “Venezuela is prepared to engage the United States and the international community on a cooperative agenda that prioritizes peace, stability, and the well-being of our people.”

The statement marks a sharp departure from years of entrenched hostility between Caracas and Washington, which had deteriorated further under Maduro’s rule amid sanctions, allegations of narcotics trafficking, and claims of democratic backsliding.

Post-Maduro Uncertainty and Opportunity

Maduro’s capture has plunged Venezuela into a transitional moment unprecedented in its modern political history. With power now consolidated under Rodríguez as acting head of state, observers say her outreach may be aimed at preventing economic freefall, easing sanctions pressure, and reassuring regional neighbors unnerved by the speed and scale of recent events.

Diplomatic sources suggest that Rodríguez’s comments are also intended to frame Venezuela as a willing partner rather than an adversary, at a time when Washington is reassessing its next steps following the operation.

Regional and Global Implications

The overture comes as Caribbean and Latin American governments closely monitor developments, wary of spillover effects on energy markets, migration, and regional security. Venezuela remains a key oil producer, and any recalibration of U.S.–Venezuela relations could have far-reaching consequences for the Caribbean, particularly for energy-dependent small island states.

While no formal response has yet been issued by U.S. officials, the invitation places the next move squarely in Washington’s court.

A Narrow Window

Political analysts caution that Rodríguez’s appeal represents a narrow diplomatic window—one that could close quickly if internal instability deepens or if talks fail to materialize.

Still, for the first time in years, Caracas is publicly signaling openness rather than defiance.

Whether this marks the beginning of a genuine thaw—or a tactical pause amid upheaval—remains to be seen. What is clear is that Venezuela, under new leadership, is attempting to redefine its posture at a moment when the region, and the world, is watching closely.