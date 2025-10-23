St. Kitts–Nevis National Trevis Belle earns executive leadership role in major U.S. higher education association, championing student affairs and diversity across the region.

Another proud chapter has been added to the growing list of St. Kitts and Nevis nationals making a global impact. Trevis Belle, an accomplished higher education professional and youth development leader, has been elected Vice President of Membership for the Southern Association for College Student Affairs (SACSA) — a distinguished professional body that supports student affairs practitioners across colleges and universities in the southern United States.

In an inspiring announcement, Trevis shared his excitement:

“Excited and humble to publicly announce that I have been elected as the new Vice President of Membership for an association that I hold near and dear to my heart — SACSA. My first SACSA Conference was in Raleigh, NC, in 2019… to now being able to serve on the executive council in this inaugural role seems surreal and full circle.”

Trevis, who earned his Master’s Degree in College Student Counseling and Personnel Services from the University of Central Arkansas and a Bachelor’s in Organizational Communication from Florida International University, has built an impressive career centered around student empowerment, leadership development, and diversity advocacy.

He most recently served as Coordinator for Residence Life at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where he led teams, managed student communities, and implemented innovative residence life programs focused on academic support, leadership, and inclusion.

Prior to that, Belle held key roles at the University of Central Arkansas, including Residence Coordinator and Practicum Student in the Office of Community & Diversity, where he played a vital role in mentoring minority students, facilitating cultural competency programs, and leading student leadership training initiatives. His earlier experience as Executive Director of MADE (Making A Difference Everywhere) — a St. Kitts-based youth volunteerism NGO — showcased his passion for developing young leaders and giving back to his homeland.

Through his years in academia and community leadership, Trevis has embodied the Federation’s spirit of excellence and service. His election to SACSA’s executive council reflects not only his professional merit but also the growing recognition of Caribbean-born scholars in shaping higher education leadership and inclusion in North America.

“I’m excited to continue serving the association through engaging our members while working to continuously grow our membership,” Trevis added. “Ready to work alongside other dedicated professionals in the field!”

With this new milestone, Trevis Belle joins a distinguished roster of St. Kitts and Nevis nationals making waves globally — from technology and clean energy to academia and public service — proving once again that the Federation’s small size is no barrier to its people’s world-class impact.

