ST. KITTS-NEVIS NATIONAL ENGINEER LISA MOVING TAKES INTERNATIONAL STAGE AT PRESTIGIOUS LONDON 2026 SUMMIT!

ST. KITTS-NEVIS HEADLINES | INTERNATIONAL NEWS | OCTOBER 27, 2026

FROM ST. KITTS AND NEVIS TO THE GLOBAL STAGE! US-BASED ENGINEER AND TURNER CONSTRUCTION VICE PRESIDENT LISA MOVING FEATURED AMONG INDUSTRY LEADERS ADVANCING WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP IN SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM — Another proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis on the international stage as US-based national and accomplished engineering professional Lisa Moving, LEED AP, was featured as a speaker at the prestigious VU Summit London 2026, bringing her professional experience and leadership perspective to an international gathering of construction, engineering and urban development professionals.

Moving, who serves as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Turner Construction Company, was announced as a featured speaker for the Women Rising Workshop and Reception, held on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. British Summer Time.

The session, themed “Women Breaking Barriers and Driving Excellence in Sustainable Vertical Urbanism,” formed part of the international summit organized by the Council on Vertical Urbanism, taking place in London from October 26–29. Council on Vertical Urbanism (CVU)+2

The workshop brought together influential women and industry professionals to explore leadership, mentorship, career advancement and practical approaches to expanding opportunities for women in architecture, engineering, construction and sustainable urban development.

A major feature of the programme was the launch of the Council’s Women Rising Mentorship Program, designed to strengthen professional relationships, encourage collaboration and support emerging female leaders within the built environment. Council on Vertical Urbanism+1

A remarkable professional journey

Moving’s international recognition reflects a distinguished career spanning more than two decades in one of the world’s major construction companies.

According to Turner Construction, she joined the company’s New Jersey operations in 2001 as a field engineer, later progressing through several professional and project management positions.

In September 2020, she assumed a corporate leadership role as Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion before being promoted to Vice President. Turner Construction Company

Her professional development illustrates the opportunities available to Caribbean professionals who combine technical expertise with leadership, strategic thinking and a commitment to developing others.

Through her executive responsibilities, Moving contributes to initiatives intended to create more inclusive professional environments and broaden pathways for advancement across the construction industry.

Caribbean excellence on the world stage

The VU Summit 2026, held at the Hilton London Metropole, brings together architects, engineers, developers, policymakers and other industry leaders to examine the future of sustainable high-density urban development.

This year’s overarching theme, “Density and Identity: Shaping Skylines, Elevating Culture,” focuses on developing cities that respond to changing environmental, housing and infrastructure demands while preserving local character. KPF

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Moving’s participation offers another opportunity to celebrate the contribution of nationals and members of the diaspora who continue to make their mark in highly competitive international industries.

Her journey from engineering into senior corporate leadership also sends an encouraging message to young Caribbean women considering careers in science, technology, engineering, architecture and construction.

From the Federation to the international engineering and construction arena, Lisa Moving represents the talent, professionalism and leadership potential of St. Kitts and Nevis on the global stage.

And her story is a reminder that Caribbean excellence knows no boundaries.

Photo: Lisa Moving, LEED AP, featured in the official VU Summit London 2026 speaker announcement. Source: Turner Construction / Council on Vertical Urbanism.