JAMAICAN LAUDERHILL COMMISSIONER DENISE GRANTROLLS OUT HER VIDEO CAMPAIGN FOR MAYOR
Denise Grant, the City Commissioner of Lauderhill, Florida has stepped up her
campaign for mayor in the upcoming elections. She has launched a video ad
campaign on social media . The video highlights her tagline “A Mayor for All”. The
video emphasizes that the commissioner lives in Lauderhill and that city is where
her heart is .
The commissioner recently completed a Humanitarian Expo, empowering
Community Wellness and Social Change.
The Humanitarian Expo, was a comprehensive event addressing social
determinants and providing vital resources, information, and education to enhance
community well-being.
Commissioner Grant highlighted her focus on mental wellness in student athletes,
emphasizing the need for safe environments and sports psychologists to mitigate
stress and anxiety. Her partnership with the Healing Arts Institute will provide free
counseling and therapy services to the Lauderhill community
