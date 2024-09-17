JAMAICAN LAUDERHILL COMMISSIONER DENISE GRANTROLLS OUT HER VIDEO CAMPAIGN FOR MAYOR

Denise Grant, the City Commissioner of Lauderhill, Florida has stepped up her

campaign for mayor in the upcoming elections. She has launched a video ad

campaign on social media . The video highlights her tagline “A Mayor for All”. The

video emphasizes that the commissioner lives in Lauderhill and that city is where

her heart is .

The commissioner recently completed a Humanitarian Expo, empowering

Community Wellness and Social Change.

The Humanitarian Expo, was a comprehensive event addressing social

determinants and providing vital resources, information, and education to enhance

community well-being.

Commissioner Grant highlighted her focus on mental wellness in student athletes,

emphasizing the need for safe environments and sports psychologists to mitigate

stress and anxiety. Her partnership with the Healing Arts Institute will provide free

counseling and therapy services to the Lauderhill community