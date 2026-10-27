ANGUILLA: THOMAS “EDDY” KELLY REPORTEDLY AWARDED EC$341,250 IN LANDMARK DEFAMATION CASE AGAINST LYNDON WEBSTER!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | REGIONAL NEWS | OCTOBER 27, 2026

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA — A significant development in Anguilla’s legal landscape has emerged following reports that Thomas “Eddy” Kelly has been awarded EC$341,250 in a defamation case against Lyndon Webster.

The reported financial award represents a major outcome in the civil dispute, drawing attention to the protection of personal reputation, the responsibilities associated with public statements and the legal consequences of defamatory publications.

An official Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court docket confirms that a civil matter involving Thomas Kelly and Lyndon Webster, identified as AXAHCV2025/0076, was scheduled for a case management conference in January 2026. The court record identifies attorney Carlyle Rogers as representing the claimant. <Cite ref=”turn480065search23″/>

According to information shared about the latest development, Kelly has secured an award totalling EC$341,250, an amount that makes the reported outcome particularly noteworthy.

However, Times Caribbean has not yet obtained the final written judgment confirming the precise breakdown of the award, the court’s findings or whether any appeal is contemplated.

A CASE THAT RAISES IMPORTANT QUESTIONS ABOUT REPUTATION

Defamation proceedings generally concern statements alleged to have unjustifiably harmed an individual’s reputation.

Such cases require courts to consider the nature and context of the publication, the applicable legal defences and the evidence presented by the parties.

The reported outcome involving Kelly and Webster places renewed attention on those principles, especially in an era when public commentary can travel rapidly through social media and other digital platforms.

For individuals, businesses and public commentators throughout the Caribbean, the case serves as a timely reminder of the importance of accuracy and responsibility when making statements about others.

ATTENTION NOW TURNS TO THE COURT’S FINDINGS

Although the reported EC$341,250 award has attracted attention, the full significance of the decision will depend on the court’s written reasons, including the findings made and the basis on which damages were assessed.

The distinction is important. Unlike a privately negotiated settlement, a court award may follow a judicial determination of liability and damages.

For Thomas “Eddy” Kelly, the reported award marks a substantial development in his legal proceedings against Lyndon Webster.

Times Caribbean will continue to follow the matter as further official details become available.

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