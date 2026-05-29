Saba sees strongest growth in 2025

Redactie

Wed 27 May 2026

KRALENDIJK – The population of the BES islands grew by 1,249 people in 2025, a four percent increase compared to the previous year. On 1 January 2026, more than 33,000 people lived across Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba. Migration was the main driver of growth on all three islands, according to new figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Slight increase on Sint Eustatius

Sint Eustatius had 3,348 residents on 1 January 2026, an increase of 78 compared to the start of 2025. That represents a two percent rise. Migration accounted for most of the growth, with 77 more people settling on the island than leaving. Births also slightly outnumbered deaths. The number of residents born outside the Caribbean Netherlands grew by 69, with most newcomers originally from Sint Maarten, Suriname and European Netherlands.

Saba’s population up five percent

Saba recorded the strongest relative growth of the three islands. The island counted 2,270 residents on 1 January 2026, an increase of 112 compared to the year before. More people settled on the island than left (119 more). The number of residents born outside the Caribbean Netherlands grew by 120, with the largest increases among people from Sint Maarten, the Philippines, Colombia and the United States.

Bonaire adds over one thousand residents

Bonaire remained by far the most populous BES island, with 27,611 residents on 1 January 2026. That is 1,059 more than a year earlier, a four percent increase. Most growth came through migration: 1,171 more people arrived than departed. There was also a small natural increase of 82. The largest increases were among residents born in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, European Netherlands, Curaçao and Venezuela. The total number of residents born outside the Caribbean Netherlands rose by 924.

Source: Statistics Netherlands (CBS)