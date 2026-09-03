ST. KITTS-NEVIS EXECUTIVE LISA MOVING SHARES SPOTLIGHT AS TURNER EARNS PRESTIGIOUS NATIONAL CONSTRUCTION HONOURS

Recognition from the National Association of Women in Construction celebrates corporate leadership, inclusion and excellence on a major US project

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis national Lisa Moving continues to make her mark at the highest levels of the United States construction industry, as Turner Construction Company receives two prestigious national honours for corporate leadership and project excellence.

Moving, an accomplished engineer and senior construction executive, serves as Vice President at Turner, one of the largest construction-management companies in the United States.

The National Association of Women in Construction, known as NAWIC, presented Turner with its 2026 Impact Award for Corporate Leadership. The company also secured a Project Excellence Award for its work on the Resources Building Renovation in Sacramento, California.

The honours were announced on August 31.

While the awards formally recognise Turner, Moving featured prominently in the company’s response and helped represent its leadership commitment to creating greater opportunity across the architecture, engineering and construction sector.

“Recognition from NAWIC is especially meaningful because creating opportunity in construction requires more than opening the door,” Moving said in Turner’s official announcement. “We have to create workplaces where people are respected, supported and able to build lasting careers.”

She stressed that workplace respect and inclusion are closely connected to safety, productivity and overall performance.

According to Moving, creating a supportive environment allows employees to contribute fully, identify potential risks early and develop the trust necessary to deliver stronger results.

That message carries particular significance in an industry where women have historically faced barriers to entry, advancement and senior leadership.

In a separate public reflection, Moving described the recognition as an honour and credited the people and professional relationships supporting Turner’s engagement with NAWIC. She also acknowledged several women across the company and the wider industry whose leadership continues to create space for others to connect, develop and lead.

Major Sacramento project recognised

Turner’s Project Excellence Award was presented for the company’s work on the US$490 million renovation of the Resources Building in Sacramento.

The extensive project involved the transformation of a 17-storey, 657,000-square-foot structure. Work included seismic improvements, replacement of major building systems and the installation of a new high-performance exterior façade.

The modernised building now provides office space for the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency.

Turner reported that the project achieved its Certificate of Occupancy more than two months ahead of schedule—a notable accomplishment for a renovation of that scale and complexity.

Creating pathways into construction

The Corporate Leadership Award recognises Turner’s broader efforts to help people enter, advance and assume leadership roles in construction.

Those initiatives include mentorship, leadership-development programmes, employee resource groups, workforce partnerships and benefits designed to support meaningful, long-term careers.

Turner is also a founding member of Construction Inclusion Week and AEC Unites. The company participates in the Million Women in Construction Community Pledge and supports underrepresented businesses through procurement opportunities, mentorship, technical assistance and capacity-building programmes.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Moving’s continued rise in one of the world’s most demanding industries is another powerful example of a national making an impact far beyond the Federation’s shores.

Her leadership places her in conversations shaping workforce culture, project delivery and professional opportunity across the American construction sector.

Quiet excellence. Global impact.

And for young people across St. Kitts and Nevis—particularly women considering careers in engineering, construction and executive management—Lisa Moving’s journey offers a clear reminder: Caribbean talent belongs in every room where major projects and industry decisions are being shaped.