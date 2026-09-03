MARTINIQUE MEDIA REPORTS PM DREW SUFFERED STROKE, CONDITION STABILIZED

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — September 3, 2026: A Martinique news outlet has reported that Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew received emergency treatment for a stroke at the University Hospital of Martinique before travelling to Miami for further medical evaluation.

According to a report published by Martinique La Première, medical examinations conducted at the hospital reportedly confirmed that the 49-year-old Prime Minister had suffered a stroke.

The report said Dr. Drew was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit on the evening of Monday, August 31, after experiencing headaches and nausea.

He was placed under observation and underwent a medical assessment. The French-language outlet reported that his condition was quickly stabilized following treatment by the intensive-care team headed by Professor Dabor Resière.

Martinique La Première further reported that the Prime Minister is not expected to experience lasting effects from the medical episode. That prognosis, however, has not yet been independently confirmed publicly by Dr. Drew’s medical team or through a detailed statement from the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

On Wednesday, September 2, Dr. Drew departed Martinique for Miami, where he is expected to undergo a comprehensive medical evaluation at Baptist Hospital.

The report indicated that the Prime Minister would ordinarily have travelled directly to the United States for treatment. However, regional counterparts reportedly encouraged his transfer to Martinique so that he could receive immediate specialist care.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley was identified by the outlet as one of the regional leaders who reportedly helped facilitate his admission to the Martinique hospital.

Dr. Drew was said to have expressed gratitude for the treatment he received from Martinique’s healthcare professionals. The report also claimed that he intends to discuss the quality and availability of medical care in Martinique with fellow CARICOM leaders.

News of the reported diagnosis comes amid growing public calls for clearer information about the Prime Minister’s health. Initial government statements confirmed that he was receiving overseas medical care but did not disclose his destination or provide a specific diagnosis.

Acting Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley previously assured the nation that Dr. Drew was in good spirits and that the business of government would continue without interruption.

Political leaders across St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean have also shared messages of support and wished the Prime Minister a full recovery.

The date of Dr. Drew’s return to St. Kitts and Nevis remains unknown. According to the Martinique report, his condition is stable and his life is not considered to be in danger.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The reported stroke diagnosis comes from Martinique La Première. At the time of publication, it had not been formally confirmed in a detailed medical bulletin issued by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis or the Prime Minister’s medical team.

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