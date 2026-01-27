CARIBBEAN SPOTLIGHT: ST. KITTS TOURISM BOSS KELLY FONTENELLE NAMED TOURISM EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — St. Kitts’ tourism resurgence has earned top regional recognition, with Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St Kitts Tourism Authority, being named Tourism Executive of the Year by the prestigious Caribbean Journal.

The accolade places St. Kitts firmly in the regional and global tourism spotlight, celebrating leadership that has translated strategy into sustained growth and elevated the destination’s profile across key international markets.

“Kelly Fontenelle keeps pushing that growth forward — with targeted promotion, strategic travel and an impressive push to put St Kitts top of mind for the global travel trade,” Caribbean Journal stated in announcing the award.

A TEAM WIN, NOT A SOLO ACT

In an interview with St. Lucia Times, Fontenelle was quick to frame the honor as a collective achievement rather than a personal triumph.

“This was a really nice honour and this is not just an honour for me, because it has been a team effort,” she said. “Behind me there is a fantastic team… the Minister for Tourism Marsha Henderson who is very influential in what we do, and we have a wonderful board of directors. So the entire team is part of this honour and has to take a bow for this award.”

Her remarks underscore a leadership style rooted in collaboration, accountability, and shared success — qualities increasingly vital in a competitive global tourism economy.

THE 2025 TURNING POINT

When asked what made the decisive difference for St. Kitts tourism in 2025, Fontenelle pointed to three strategic pillars: visibility, partnerships, and trade engagement.

“We had a lot more visibility. We increased our advertising in areas we hadn’t done before,” she explained. “We also had a partnership with Cole Palmer, and that went a long way. And we also increased our travel advisors. I think those three things really helped to push us up a little further than where we were.”

Industry analysts say the combination of targeted advertising, high-impact influencer partnerships, and deeper engagement with travel advisors helped reposition St. Kitts as a must-sell destination for global travel professionals.

A PROVEN REGIONAL POWERHOUSE

Originally from the south of Saint Lucia, Fontenelle was appointed CEO of the St Kitts Tourism Authority in 2024, bringing with her a formidable regional résumé.

She previously served as Director of Marketing for the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, USA, where she played a foundational role in developing the highly successful Saint Lucia Expert (SLEx) loyalty programme — credited with driving significant brand-agent growth in under five years. She also spearheaded Saint Lucia’s Romance Specialist Programme and was instrumental in launching the island’s diaspora programme.

Beyond destination marketing, Fontenelle is the founder of Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean, widely regarded as the region’s leading Caribbean-focused travel advisory company.

A REGIONAL BENCHMARK

The Caribbean Travel Awards, launched by Caribbean Journal in 2014, are billed as “the world’s premier celebration of Caribbean travel,” honoring not only destinations and experiences, but the people whose leadership powers the industry forward.

Fontenelle’s recognition signals more than personal acclaim — it reflects St. Kitts’ growing reputation for strategic tourism leadership at a time when competition across the Caribbean is fierce.

As the Federation continues to build momentum, one thing is clear: St. Kitts is no longer chasing attention — it’s commanding it.

— TIMES CARIBBEAN