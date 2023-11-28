St Kitts Nevis Defence Force Congratulates Corporal Clyon Saunders on RSS Range Authorisation Course Completion

The St Kitts Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) proudly extends its congratulations to Corporal Clyon Saunders for successfully completing the Regional Security System (RSS) Range Authorisation Course held in Barbados from the 6th to the 17th of November 2023.

The RSS Range Authorisation Course is a crucial training program aimed at equipping participants with the skills to effectively plan and execute live firing exercises on built ranges. It emphasizes adherence to safety regulations, ensuring that participants can not only plan but also supervise and conduct range activities in a secure and controlled manner.

Corporal Clyon Saunders’ achievement underscores the commitment of the St Kitts Nevis Defence Force to maintaining the highest standards of training and readiness. The successful completion of this course highlights the dedication of military personnel like Corporal Saunders to continuous improvement and professional development.

As the SKNDF congratulates Corporal Saunders on this significant accomplishment, it reinforces the force’s dedication to fostering a skilled and capable defense team, ready to address the security challenges of the region. The skills acquired by Corporal Saunders will undoubtedly contribute to the overall effectiveness and preparedness of the St Kitts Nevis Defence Force in fulfilling its mission.