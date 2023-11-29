St. Kitts and Nevis-Rooted and Raised Powerhouse Vanessa Kingori Shakes Up Media World, Exits Conde Naste UK to Join Google!

In a surprising twist that has sent shockwaves through the media industry, Vanessa Kingori, the dynamic Chief Business Officer for Condé Nast Britain and Vogue European Business Adviser, is set to bid farewell to the iconic media conglomerate. The St. Kitts and Nevis native, known for her strategic prowess and transformative leadership, is making a leap to tech giant Google, igniting anticipation and speculation.

The daughter of the esteemed Mrs. Pat Richards-Leader, MBE, of Tabernacle Village, St. Kitts, Kingori shares ownership of the Grange Nursing Home & Healthcare Facility in Ottley’s Village with her mother. Raised in the vibrant landscapes of St. Kitts before her family relocated to London, Kingori’s journey is a testament to her global upbringing.

Vanessa Kingori with St.Kitts and Nevis 3rd Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris in London

Scheduled to take the reins as Google’s Managing Director of Tech, Media, and Telecoms (TMT) for the UK in the coming year, Kingori will report directly to Debbie Weinstein, the Vice President and Managing Director of Google UK and Ireland. This announcement coincides with the strategic appointments of Sophie Neary and Dyana Najdi as Managing Directors, emphasizing Google’s commitment to driving growth through cutting-edge AI-powered technology and advertising solutions.

Kingori’s departure from Condé Nast marks the end of a transformative chapter. Since joining in September 2021, she spearheaded a commercial overhaul, restructuring the organization to a category and audience sales model, resulting in a notable revenue boost. Her impressive track record, coupled with Google’s forward-looking vision, promises an exciting new era for both Kingori and the tech giant. As the UK solidifies its position as a global AI leader, Kingori’s move symbolizes the intersection of media prowess and technological innovation, setting the stage for unprecedented growth in the ever-evolving landscape of digital media.