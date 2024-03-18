St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce Director Natalie John Champions Regional Business Expansion at Women’s Power Packed Breakfast

The St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce recently hosted a dynamic Women’s Power Packed Breakfast, led by Chamber Director Natalie John. John’s presentation emphasized the importance of expanding business horizons beyond the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis, urging attendees to consider opportunities across the wider Eastern Caribbean region.

Addressing a diverse audience of entrepreneurs and business owners, John emphasized the potential for growth and collaboration beyond the confines of the local market. “So when you’re doing your business, do not just think St. Kitts and Nevis,” she urged. “Think of the other Eastern Caribbean countries as well.”

Highlighting the interconnectedness of the region, John encouraged attendees to explore business opportunities in countries such as Dominica, Grenada, and St. Lucia. She emphasized the importance of adopting a broader mindset and leveraging regional partnerships for mutual benefit.

Drawing parallels with larger corporations, John urged micro and small businesses to emulate successful practices and strategies. She underscored the role of the Chamber as a platform for advocacy and lobbying on behalf of its members, highlighting the benefits of membership in accessing support and resources.

“While persons normally think we are just for Business in general, yes, that is part of our mandate,” John explained. “But really, our priority is to our membership.”

The presentation served as a call to action for attendees to recognize the value of Chamber membership and the opportunities it presents for business growth and advocacy. By fostering collaboration and sharing resources, the Chamber aims to empower women entrepreneurs and drive economic prosperity across the region.

The Women’s Power Packed Breakfast exemplified the Chamber’s commitment to providing valuable insights and support to its members, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for business success and regional development. Through initiatives like these, the Chamber continues to champion the interests of its members and contribute to the growth and resilience of the business community in St. Kitts and Nevis.