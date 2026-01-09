ST.KITTS-NEVIS CBI PROGRAMME SABOTAGED FROM WITHIN

How the Drew Administration Undermined St. Kitts and Nevis’ Once Highly Successful Citizenship by Investment Programme

One of the most consequential questions confronting St. Kitts and Nevis today is not whether international partners are scrutinising the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme—but when, why, and how that scrutiny intensified.

A sober examination of the record reveals an inconvenient truth: between 2016 and 2022, during the period of unprecedented revenues, rising application volumes, and strengthened compliance architecture, there is no evidence of sustained, formal alarm raised by the European Union, the United States, or Canada regarding the management of St. Kitts and Nevis’ CBI Programme.

This was the era of peak performance under the Team Unity Administration led by Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris—an administration that oversaw enhanced due diligence, international cooperation, and record fiscal inflows that stabilised the national economy, expanded social protection, and financed critical infrastructure.

So why, then, did the tone change?

The Turning Point: 2022 and the Politics of Self-Sabotage

It was after 2022, following the installation of the Drew Administration under Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew, that the narrative shifted—dramatically and dangerously.

Rather than defending and refining a nationally strategic programme, the new government embarked on a highly public campaign of criticism, repeatedly casting the CBI as reckless, mismanaged, and compromised. These accusations were not confined to domestic political platforms; they were aired internationally, before foreign governments, media, and multilateral partners.

The result was predictable—and devastating.

By amplifying internal political grievances on the global stage, the administration effectively invited scrutiny, legitimised doubt, and handed international actors the very talking points now being used to question the programme’s credibility.

This was not reform.

This was reputational arson.

From National Success to Global Suspicion

Let us be clear: international oversight does not arise in a vacuum. Diplomatic concern is often reactive—triggered by signals sent by a country’s own leadership.

When a sitting prime minister repeatedly tells the world that his country’s flagship revenue programme is deeply flawed, foreign governments listen. When he implies mismanagement without substantiating systemic failure, confidence erodes. When political vendettas masquerade as reform, markets retreat.

The irony is staggering: an administration that once criticised overreliance on CBI revenue has now become more dependent on a weakened programme, even as revenues shrink and investor confidence wanes.

The Central Question

So the real question facing the nation is this:

Was the international pressure on St. Kitts and Nevis’ CBI Programme the result of genuine, long-standing external concern—or was it manufactured, accelerated, and magnified by reckless internal political rhetoric designed to discredit a previous government at any cost?

If the scrutiny intensified after the programme was publicly condemned by its own leaders, then history will record this moment not as reform—but as self-inflicted economic harm.

And the price of that harm is being paid not by politicians—but by the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.