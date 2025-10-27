KAMLA ACCUSES CARICOM OF SIDING WITH VENEZUELA OVER TRINIDAD

Trinidad’s Prime Minister blasts regional bloc as “unreliable partner,” reigniting diplomatic tensions across the Caribbean

PORT OF SPAIN — In a fiery and unapologetic outburst that has shaken the region’s diplomatic core, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has accused CARICOM of turning its back on Trinidad and Tobago in favour of Venezuela, describing the regional body as an “unreliable partner.”

Speaking during a live interview on the Crime Watch programme, the Trinidadian leader made her strongest remarks yet about what she sees as CARICOM’s misplaced loyalty and failure to confront the growing security challenges on her nation’s doorstep.

“They chose Venezuela over Trinidad,” Persad-Bissessar declared bluntly. “And that is something we need to remember.”

The Prime Minister’s comments follow Trinidad’s decision to withhold endorsement of a CARICOM statement reaffirming the Caribbean as a “Zone of Peace” — a declaration supported by all other member states. Instead, Port of Spain maintained its support for the United States military deployment off the Venezuelan coast, a move meant to curb drug trafficking but one that has sparked deep unease among regional allies.

“No Zone of Peace in Trinidad”

Persad-Bissessar defended her stance with stark realism, painting a picture of national vulnerability and escalating violence.

“There is no zone of peace in Trinidad and Tobago,” she said. “Maybe there is one in some of those CARICOM countries further north, but we are the closest to the mainland — and we are being hit, really seriously hit, with drug trafficking, gangs, cartels, human trafficking, and gun running. That’s not happening in their countries. They are not facing 600 murders a year.”

Her words struck a chord with many Trinidadians who have grown increasingly frustrated with what they perceive as regional complacency toward the island’s crime crisis. But they also rattled Caribbean leaders, who have long championed the “Zone of Peace” principle as the foundation of collective diplomacy and non-intervention.

Former Leaders Push Back

Ironically, a group of ten former CARICOM Heads of Government, including Trinidad’s own Dr. Keith Rowley, recently reaffirmed the Zone of Peace doctrine, underscoring a widening rift between present and past leadership.

Still, Persad-Bissessar doubled down — insisting that the docking of the USS Gravely, a U.S. warship in Port of Spain, is not a prelude to military alignment.

“We have no plans for Trinidad and Tobago to be used as a base for any military interventions anywhere else,” she clarified, stressing that no such request has been made by the U.S.

Caught Between Two Giants

Political analysts say Persad-Bissessar’s remarks signal a growing geopolitical balancing act for the Caribbean — caught between its traditional solidarity with Venezuela and strategic partnerships with the United States.

Her fiery critique of CARICOM’s position underscores what some view as a fragmentation within the bloc, as member states navigate the pressures of security, trade, and ideological loyalty in an increasingly volatile region.

Despite the controversy, the Prime Minister ended on a diplomatic note — affirming friendship with the Venezuelan people while maintaining her government’s stance.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Venezuela,” she said. “But we must also stand firm for the safety and sovereignty of Trinidad and Tobago.”

A Region on Edge

Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s explosive remarks have reignited debate over CARICOM’s unity, neutrality, and future relevance amid growing global polarization.

Whether her warning serves as a wake-up call or a wedge within the regional alliance remains to be seen — but one thing is clear: Trinidad’s storm with CARICOM is far from over.

