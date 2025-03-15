ST.KITTS & NEVIS BACK ON U.S. TRAVEL BAN LIST – NEW YORK TIMES SAYS CBI MISMANAGEMENT TO BLAME. IS DREW ADMINISTRATION CBI MISMANAGEMENT DRAWING NEGATIVE ATTENTION FROM WASHINGTON?

See More:

In a shocking revelation, The New York Times has linked St. Kitts and Nevis’ inclusion on Trump’s Travel Ban list to the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme. But here’s the catch—after combing through the official White House statement, there is ZERO mention of CBI! Instead, the document only speaks about the United States improving its visa vetting requirements. So, where exactly did The New York Times get this information from?

THE CBI CONTROVERSY & U.S. RELATIONS: A HISTORY OF MISMANAGEMENT

St. Kitts and Nevis’ CBI programme has long been a diplomatic thorn in U.S.-Caribbean relations. Over a decade ago, during Dr. Denzil Douglas’ tenure (pre-2015), CBI concerns were at the forefront. Reports suggest that Douglas refused to give the Obama administration access to SKN’s CBI data, allegedly leading to his own U.S. visa restrictions.

When Dr. Timothy Harris took office in 2015, his government cooperated fully with U.S. authorities, addressing concerns and restoring confidence in SKN’s CBI programme. During that time, all was well between SKN and Washington.

Fast forward to 2022, when Dr. Terrance Drew’s Labour Party returned to power—and suddenly, SKN is back in trouble with the U.S. Could it be that under Drew’s leadership, major missteps in CBI policy and questionable associations with shady figures have reignited U.S. concerns?

PM DREW, PHILLIPE MARTINEZ & THE CBI SCANDAL

A key turning point in the downfall of SKN’s CBI programme was PM Drew’s association with Phillipe Martinez, whom his administration appointed as a sole benefactor of the SKN CBI programme. This highly controversial decision and the subsequent andspectacular fallout, along with other reckless CBI policy changes, has significantly damaged the integrity of the programme.

U.S. officials have long expressed concerns about the security risks associated with CBI programmes when due diligence is compromised. The Drew administration’s questionable CBI decisions may have triggered fresh scrutiny from Washington, drawing negative attention to St. Kitts and Nevis at a time when the U.S. is tightening its visa security policies.

WHAT CHANGED? WHY IS ST. KITTS & NEVIS BACK ON THE “BAD LIST”?

The undeniable fact remains—under Dr. Douglas, SKN’s refusal to be transparent about CBI led to tensions with the U.S. Under Dr. Harris, cooperation restored faith in the programme. Now, with Dr. Drew at the helm, we are back in hot water with the U.S.

Did Drew and his Labour administration make a misstep in handling CBI transparency? Has CBI been weaponized for political gain, leading to U.S. distrust?

