St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Unveils BANKING ON SMALL BUSINESS

Basseterre, St. Kitts- August 28, 2024 – St. Kitts-Nevis­Anguilla National Bank (SKNANB) is excited to announce the launch of a transformative new initiative, “BANKING ON SMALL BUSINESS,” designed to empower local entrepreneurs and fuel economic growth. This initiative, spearheaded by the Bank’s Small Business Hub, focuses on providing support to small businesses through two anchor products: Business Start-Up Loans and Business Flex Loans. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Carol Boddie, noted, “The Board of SKNANB recognizes the critical role small businesses play in our nation’s economic landscape. With this initiative, we aim to create a ripple effect that strengthens our entire economy. By supporting small businesses, we are investing in the future of our community, ensuring that our economy remains vibrant and resilient.” Managing Director, Terrence Crossman, highlighted the practical benefits, stating, “Our Business Start-Up Loans and Business Flex Loans are tailored to meet the unique needs of new and growing businesses. We understand the challenges that entrepreneurs face, and we are here to provide not just financial assistance, but also the guidance and support necessary to navigate those challenges successfully. Our goal is to build long-lasting partnerships that contribute to the sustainable growth of our community.” Anthony Galloway, CEO, emphasized the Bank’s commitment to the local business community, stating, “Small businesses are the heartbeat of our local economy. Through ‘BANKING ON SMALL BUSINESS,’ we are providing the financial resources and support that entrepreneurs need to thrive. This initiative is more than just a financial product; it is a commitment to the growth and success of small businesses in our community.” Program Highlights: • Business Start-Up Loans: Tailored financing solutions designed to help entrepreneurs launch their businesses with confidence. • Business Flex Loans: Flexible loan options that adapt to the evolving needs of growing businesses. • Comprehensive Support: Access to expert guidance from the Small Business Hub, ensuring that entrepreneurs have the resources they need to succeed. The “BANKING ON SMALL BUSINESS” initiative underscores SKNANB’s dedication to fostering a thriving business environment in St. Kitts and Nevis. Entrepreneurs and small business owners are encouraged to reach out to the Bank’s Small Business Hub to learn how they can benefit from this groundbreaking program.