ST. KITTS MODELS IYANLA HOBSON & KAYLANYA EDWARDS STEAL THE SHOW AT BVI SUMMER SIZZLE 2025



From Basseterre to the Big Stage — Two Island Beauties Blaze International Runway

British Virgin Islands – The Caribbean fashion world is still buzzing after St. Kitts’ own Iyanla Hobson and Kaylanya Edwards lit up the runway at the Summer Sizzle BVI 2025, leaving audiences gasping and fashion insiders in awe. Representing SKN Unchained, the two powerhouse models not only held their own — they stole the show.

Wearing high-fashion pieces from elite international designers, both Edwards and Hobson wowed the crowd and turned heads, walking alongside global modeling stars such as Jenna Monet of New York City.

Kaylanya Edwards: Bold in Sergio Hudson

The fierce and fabulous Kaylanya Edwards stunned in designs by none other than Sergio Hudson, the acclaimed South Carolina designer to global superstars like Beyoncé, Keke Palmer, Muni Long, Michelle Obama, and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. Hudson’s bold, structured looks found the perfect runway match in Kaylanya, who radiated high-fashion confidence with every step.

Her walk drew cheers and admiration from designers and influencers, many praising her commanding presence and flawless execution.

Iyanla Hobson: Grace in Oliver Tolentino

Not to be outdone, Iyanla Hobson mesmerized the audience draped in the luxurious fabrics of Oliver Tolentino, the Los Angeles-based Filipino-American designer known for dressing Hollywood royalty. Iyanla’s poise, elegance, and regal aura brought Tolentino’s vision to life — an unforgettable moment in Caribbean fashion history.

Observers say Iyanla’s walk was “runway perfection,” with some calling her “the breakout face of the Caribbean modeling scene.”

Global Spotlight on St. Kitts Talent

This year’s Summer Sizzle BVI was a melting pot of fashion excellence — but it was St. Kitts that shined brightest. Walking among a lineup of international talents from New York, Miami, London, and beyond, Hobson and Edwards proved that SKN’s fashion potential is world-class.

With talent, grace, and unstoppable presence, these two rising stars are putting St. Kitts on the global fashion map — and they’re just getting started.

The Verdict?

Kaylanya Edwards and Iyanla Hobson didn’t just walk — they conquered.

The Caribbean witnessed greatness. The world took notice.

