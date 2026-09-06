ST. KITTS’ JEREMIAH LOUIS SIGNS PLAYER AGREEMENT FOR WORLD T20 CONTINENT CUP

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Kittitian fast bowler Jeremiah Louis has signed a player agreement to participate in the inaugural World T20 Continent Cup, marking another significant international opportunity for the talented St. Kitts cricketer.

The agreement, dated September 6, 2026, confirms Louis’ commitment to participate in the tournament and comply with its rules and regulations. Organisers have announced that the competition’s first season will be staged in Hong Kong in December 2026.

The tournament is expected to feature four continental squads—the Asia Warriors, Europe Champions, Africa Lions and North America Eagles—competing under the slogan, “Four Continents. One Champion.” Louis’ assigned team had not been publicly confirmed at the time of publication.

No official financial details were included in the announcement. However, based on compensation typically associated with emerging short-format international tournaments, Louis’ overall package could reasonably fall between US$5,000 and US$20,000—approximately EC$13,500 to EC$54,000. That broad estimate may include an appearance fee, match payments, travel, accommodation, daily allowances and performance bonuses.

The figure is strictly an industry-based estimate. Neither Louis nor tournament organisers have publicly disclosed the value or specific terms of his agreement.

Born in St. Kitts, the 30-year-old right-arm medium-fast bowler has represented the Leeward Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, West Indies A and West Indies B. Cricket West Indies describes Louis as an opening bowler and capable lower-order batsman. Cricket West Indies player profile

His selection places another Kittitian cricketer on a growing international stage and offers Louis an opportunity to showcase his skills before a wider global audience.

Times Caribbean will provide further details as team assignments, fixtures and official contract information become available.