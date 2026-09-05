NATIONAL MOURNING AS OUTSTANDING SCHOLAR ZIDANE KNIGHT DIES IN TAIWAN

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis is mourning the reported passing of exceptional young scholar Zidane Knight, who died while pursuing university studies in the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Knight, whose family has roots in Brown Hill, Nevis, travelled to Taiwan in 2022 after receiving the prestigious Ministry of Foreign Affairs Taiwan Scholarship. She was pursuing studies in mechanical engineering at National Taiwan Normal University and had expressed a desire to use her knowledge to improve the lives of the people who supported her journey. WINN FM reported that she was among 11 nationals awarded scholarships to attend accredited Taiwanese universities that year.

The fully funded programme forms part of the longstanding educational and human-resource-development partnership between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan. Knight and the other recipients were officially recognised during an August 2022 scholarship ceremony attended by government officials, including Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and Education Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley.

Long before beginning her university journey, Knight had already established herself as one of the Federation’s brightest young minds. As a Basseterre High School student, she emerged as the nation’s leading CSEC performer in 2018. Information released by education officials credited her with 13 Grade Ones and one Grade Two.

Her excellence extended beyond academics. In November 2018, Knight was recognised during a special sitting of the National Assembly as one of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis, receiving honours in Performing Arts.

The circumstances surrounding her passing have not been officially detailed. Times Caribbean will avoid speculation as relatives and the relevant authorities address this deeply painful development.

Knight was the daughter of well-known educator and former Permanent Secretary Stanley Knight. She is remembered as an intelligent, disciplined and gifted young woman whose achievements brought tremendous pride to her family and country.

Times Caribbean extends sincere condolences to her mother, father, relatives in Brown Hill and elsewhere, classmates, teachers, friends and the wider community.

Her journey ended far too soon. But her remarkable legacy will continue to inspire.