St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency Shines at UK-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum

In a pivotal move to strengthen economic ties and foster investment opportunities, the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA) took center stage at the UK-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum held on November 28, 2023, at the prestigious Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge in Central London. The event, organized in collaboration with UK Export Finance and the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, marked a significant platform for fostering trade and attracting investments into Caribbean economies.

With a focus on 15 Caribbean nations, the inaugural summit aimed to present viable projects and encourage collaboration between nations. The St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency seized the opportunity to showcase a diverse range of bankable investment projects spanning agriculture, green energy, real estate development, tourism, and more.

The participating nations included Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts & Nevis, Suriname, and Trinidad & Tobago. The event witnessed a significant presence of ministerial and Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) from across the Caribbean region, fostering a collaborative atmosphere for economic growth and development.

The engagement at the UK-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum reflects St. Kitts’ commitment to exploring new avenues for economic advancement, attracting global investments, and showcasing the diverse and lucrative investment opportunities available in the region. The participation of SKIPA in this international forum underscores the agency’s dedication to promoting St. Kitts as an attractive destination for strategic investments and partnerships.