ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS VOWS TO CLAW BACK EVERY CENT FROM CHRISTOPHE HARBOUR IN BOLD NATIONAL ADDRESS

Basseterre, St. Kitts (June 1, 2025) — In a thunderous and uncompromising address to the nation, PLP Leader and Former Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris declared that a new People’s Labour Party (PLP) administration will go to any length necessary, including compulsory acquisition, to recover every dollar, asset, and inch of land owed to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis by the controversial Christophe Harbour development.

In a bold statement of intent, Dr. Harris made it clear:

“We will demand the full release of the Purchaser Agreement and concession terms. We will conduct a full audit of the Christophe Harbour project from inception to sale.”

Calling the development a “blatant breach of the public trust”, Dr. Harris condemned what he described as the “complicity” of the current administration in allowing foreign developers to walk away with national resources while failing to fulfill their obligations.

“We will vigorously pursue full repayment of any and all outstanding debts owed to public institutions. And if required, we will activate compulsory acquisition powers to recover lands, assets, or revenues due to the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

This declaration shines a glaring light on the long-troubled Christophe Harbour project — a venture once celebrated as a symbol of luxury tourism and foreign investment, now mired in broken promises, unpaid dues, and unanswered questions.

Dr. Harris further emphasized:

“We must never allow any administration, past or present, to sign away our future in the name of foreign investment without enforcing accountability.”

“So I say to you, the people: stay vigilant. Ask the hard questions. Demand the full truth and nothing but the truth.”

Ending with a powerful vow, Dr. Harris promised that the PLP will “not rest until the nation is made whole again.” His remarks have reignited national focus on the Christophe Harbour saga and have set the stage for what could become a historic campaign for financial justice and sovereign accountability.

This is more than politics — it’s about reclaiming the wealth, land, and legacy of a nation.

