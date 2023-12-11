Director of Public Prosecutions Issues Stern Warning: 1/5 Public Officials Fail to Declare with Integrity Commission

In a startling revelation during the St. Kitts & Nevis Good Governance Transformation Press Conference, Adlai Smith, the newly appointed Director of Public Prosecutions/Special Prosecutor, disclosed that a significant number of public officials in St. Kitts and Nevis have failed to file declarations with the Integrity in Public Life Commission. Smith stands ready to lay charges against those who remain non-compliant with the country’s integrity regulations.

Smith, speaking at the press conference commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day 2023, announced that approximately one-fifth of public officials have not fulfilled their obligation to submit declarations. He expressed his commitment to addressing this issue promptly and with legal consequences.

“I have asked the commission to furnish me with the names of those persons, and when those names are furnished, it’s just a matter of putting in the names of the individuals into the charges, which I’ve already drafted. I am not playing,” Smith stated.

The Director of Public Prosecutions emphasized that failure to comply could result in charges, including aiding and abetting, and urged public officials to take the matter seriously. He further explained the pragmatic approach being taken, allowing officials to provide estimates and supporting documentation later, emphasizing the importance of filing.

Smith’s message extended to Nevis, with a clear warning to officials there as well. He urged compliance, emphasizing the alternatives of facing legal consequences and inconvenience.

Ricaldo Caines, Chairperson of the Nevis Integrity Commission, echoed Smith’s sentiments, reporting that officials on Nevis had also failed to declare and had been duly notified. Caines expressed concern about the lack of response from defaulting individuals.

Justice Pearletta Lanns, Chairperson of the Federal Integrity Commission, pleaded with public officials to file declarations promptly, noting the minimal response to their written notices. She emphasized the seriousness of the matter and the reluctance to send names to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

DPP Smith concluded with a stern warning, asserting that public officials faced a choice—comply or face charges. He highlighted the significance of convictions and the potential implications on their records.

The press conference aimed to raise awareness about the government’s ‘Good Governance Transformation’ initiative and the fight against corruption in the public sector. The urgency to address non-compliance with integrity guidelines was underscored, aligning with the global theme of International Anti-Corruption Day, “UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption,” observed on December 9, 2023. The Director of Public Prosecutions emphasized the need for swift action to ensure transparency and accountability in public service, sending a clear message that the law would be enforced without compromise.