Kittitian Wayne Archibald Takes the Lead as Verizon UNITED Global Operations Head in 2024

St.Kitts’ own Wayne Archibald, has been appointed as the Verizon UNITED Global Operations Lead for the year 2024. Archibald’s journey to this prestigious position has been marked by dedication, leadership, and a commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within Verizon.

The announcement came alongside a heartfelt social media post by Archibald, expressing gratitude for the Verizon Spotlight Award he received for his exemplary leadership with the Verizon UNITED employee resource group (ERG) throughout 2022 and 2023. In his post, Archibald acknowledged the collective efforts of the UNITED leadership team in building the ERG from the ground up, transforming it into a powerhouse with numerous accomplishments.

“I truly appreciate this Verizon Spotlight Award for the leadership work that I’ve done with the Verizon UNITED employee resource group (ERG) for 2022 and 2023. The UNITED leadership team has done some great work building UNITED from the ground up to become a great ERG with some incredible accomplishments,” Archibald wrote.

Archibald extended his gratitude to his UNITED 2022-2023 leadership family, acknowledging the contributions of Brian Adamek, Tylor Wasielewski, Marc Diamondstein, Joseph R. Nieves Jr., Kyla Dickson, Edwenna “Eddie” Ervin, MSIS, CAPM, and the entire DEI team, including Cora Okine, Kristen Thornhill, Oriel Arusy, and Cory Harrelson. He also expressed appreciation for the partnerships formed with all the other ERGs, recognizing their collective impact.

“As the Verizon UNITED Global Communications Chair, I’ve grown so much professionally and personally. I am honored to continue in a new leadership role as the Verizon UNITED Global Operations Lead in 2024,” Archibald shared, reflecting on his growth within the organization.

Wayne Archibald’s journey exemplifies the transformative power of inclusive leadership. His dedication to diversity and equity, coupled with his professional growth within Verizon, positions him as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring leaders within the company and beyond. As Archibald takes on the role of Verizon UNITED Global Operations Lead, there is no doubt that he will continue to drive positive change and contribute to the success of Verizon’s global operations.