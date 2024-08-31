St.Kitts’ International Megastar Byron Messia Wins Dancehall Song of the Year for Global Mega Hit “T@LIBAN$” at 2024 Caribbean Music Awards

Basseterre, St. Kitts — St. Kitts’ very own global dancehall sensation, Byron Messia, has added another accolade to his impressive career by winning the Dancehall Song of the Year at the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards. His global mega-hit “T@LIBAN$” took the music world by storm, resonating with fans across the Caribbean and beyond.

The infectious track, which quickly climbed international charts, solidified Byron Messia’s place among the elite in the dancehall genre. This prestigious award not only highlights the song’s widespread appeal but also marks a significant achievement for the St. Kitts native on the global stage.

Byron Messia’s success with “T@LIBAN$” at the Caribbean Music Awards is a proud moment for St. Kitts, showcasing the island’s talent and its growing influence in the global music industry. The future is undoubtedly bright for this rising star.