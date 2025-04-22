60 YEARS OF RHYTHM AND GLORY! – VALON’S INTERNATIONAL MASQUERADES HONOURED IN SPECTACULAR TRIBUTE TO LEGENDARY FOUNDER VALENTINE CLARKE

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 21, 2025 – Drums pounded, feet thundered, and hearts swelled with pride as the cultural crown jewel of St. Kitts and Nevis — Valon’s International Masquerades — was lavishly celebrated on Sunday night in an unforgettable tribute to 60 years of vibrant folklore, dance, and legacy.

The historic Diamond Jubilee Celebration, held at the CUNA Conference Centre, glittered with pageantry and passion as Mr. Jason Wilkes pulled out all the stops to honour the visionary work of his father, Valentine Clarke, the legendary founder of the troupe that has mesmerized generations with its dazzling displays of tradition and creativity.

With their signature swirls, colourful headpieces, and lightning-fast footwork, Valon’s Masqueraders have become more than performers — they are guardians of a cultural flame that continues to burn brightly in the hearts of both residents and visitors.

In a moving ceremony attended by dignitaries, folklore royalty, and cultural enthusiasts, awards were handed out to those who have kept the spirit alive:

Founder’s Award – Valentine Clarke, posthumously honoured as the indomitable force behind Valon’s Masquerades.

Leadership Award – Jadian Hobson, current captain keeping the tradition sharp and spirited.

Trendsetter Award – Kaiden Bradshaw, for turning every performance into a masterclass of modern flair with folkloric roots.

Gallantry Award – Sundjata Herbert, for fearless commitment on stage and in the streets.

Noble Award – Tayrelle Bradshaw, for excellence in discipline and pride.

Optimist Award – Azariah Herbert, whose energy lights up every rehearsal and every route.

Creativity Award – Lawson Wilkes, the heartbeat behind the drums that command attention and awe.

Most Present Award – Donnell Davis, for unwavering attendance and unmatched dedication.

Most Improved Award – Bruce Moses Jr., proof that hard work and passion pay off.

Two standout Masquerade Moms also stole the spotlight:

Cindy Herbert took home the Most Supportive Parent Award .

. Sharon Rogers was crowned with the Influencer Award.

In the Community Champions category:

Virginia Flemming received the Selfless Samaritan Award .

. Beulah Sutton and Delores Hobson were each given the Kind Hands Award .

. Minister Konris Maynard was presented the Mentor Award for his continued support and advocacy.

for his continued support and advocacy. And none other than Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd received the prestigious Spirit Award, symbolizing the highest level of cultural embodiment.

The event pulsed with vibrant performances — African drumming, Bull dances, Masquerade displays, and dramatic cultural acts — turning the night into a whirlwind of ancestral homage and celebration.

Minister Konris Maynard and Dame Marcella Liburd assisted in handing out the awards, and the graceful Ms. Sharon Rattan expertly chaired the cultural extravaganza.

This 60th anniversary wasn’t just a celebration — it was a resounding testament to the power of heritage, unity, and the enduring soul of St. Kitts and Nevis folklore.

Valon’s International Masquerades: 60 years of colour, courage, and culture — and the beat goes on.