LABOUR LANDSLIDE: GASTON BROWNE SECURES HISTORIC FOURTH TERM IN ANTIGUA & BARBUDA — ABLP SWEEPS TO 15-SEAT DOMINANCE

🗳️ TIMES CARIBBEAN | BREAKING NEWS

ST. JOHN’S, — May 1, 2026 — In a stunning and emphatic show of political strength, Prime Minister Gaston Browne q has secured a historic fourth consecutive term in office, leading the (ABLP) to a commanding landslide victory in Thursday’s general elections.

Preliminary results confirm what is being hailed as one of the most decisive electoral mandates in the country’s modern political history, with the ABLP storming to a 15–2 parliamentary majority, tightening its grip on governance and extending its leadership of the twin-island state.

This resounding triumph marks four straight election victories since 2014 for Browne and his party — a feat that firmly cements his legacy as one of the Caribbean’s most dominant and enduring political figures.

A Crushing Mandate for Continuity and Control

Voters across delivered a clear and unequivocal message at the polls — a vote for continuity, stability, and sustained leadership under Browne’s administration.

The (UPP), once a formidable political force, suffered significant setbacks, with early tallies showing a dramatic reduction in parliamentary representation. The opposition managed to secure just two seats — one in Antigua and one in Barbuda — underscoring the scale of Labour’s dominance.

From Near Defeat to Dominance

The victory is particularly striking given the political landscape just three years ago, when Browne’s administration faced one of its toughest electoral battles and came within a razor-thin margin of losing power.

Fast forward to 2026, and the Prime Minister has orchestrated a remarkable political resurgence — revitalizing the ABLP, consolidating support, and returning to office with one of the strongest mandates in recent memory.

Regional Power Player Strengthened

With this fourth term secured, now stands among the longest-serving current leaders in the Caribbean, further solidifying his influence both domestically and across the region.

Political analysts say the scale of the victory positions Browne to pursue an ambitious agenda in his new term, backed by a strengthened parliamentary majority and renewed public confidence.

A Defining Moment in Caribbean Politics

This landslide result not only reshapes the political landscape of but also sends ripples across the wider Caribbean, where leadership stability and electoral dominance continue to shape regional dynamics.

As celebrations erupt among Labour supporters, one thing is clear: the Browne era is far from over — it has just entered its most powerful chapter yet.

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