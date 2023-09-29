OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro Extends Warm Welcome to Foreign Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas and Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin for St. Kitts & Nevis’ 40th Independence Celebrations at OAS Headquarters

***Luis Almagro, Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), graciously hosts esteemed guests, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas and Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin, from the government of St. Kitts & Nevis, at the OAS headquarters. They gather in celebration of the nation’s 40th Independence Day, a momentous milestone for the Federation.The Secretary-General commends the unwavering dedication of St. Kitts & Nevis to democratic values, stability, and socio-economic progress. This occasion not only marks a significant achievement for the Federation but also strengthens the bonds of friendship between the OAS and St. Kitts & Nevis.Almagro, on behalf of the OAS, extends heartfelt congratulations to the Federation and its people, affirming their shared commitment to regional cooperation and prosperity. This moment serves as a testament to the enduring partnership between the OAS and St. Kitts & Nevis.