St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union Unveils New Branch Office in Basseterre

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (December 11, 2023) – The St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union (SKCU) announces the grand opening of its brand-new branch office, conveniently located at the corner of Cayon and Church Street in Basseterre. This expansion marks a significant milestone in SKCU’s commitment to providing accessible and exceptional financial services to its growing membership.

Enhanced Accessibility and Convenience:

The new branch boasts a modern and welcoming design, featuring state-of-the-art technology and ample space. Members will benefit from:

Convenient location in the heart of Basseterre

Increased teller stations for faster transactions

Dedicated member service areas for personalized assistance

Modern ATMs with deposit and withdrawal capabilities

Night deposit services

Safety deposit box services

A Commitment to Growth and Community:

This new branch is a testament to SKCU’s ongoing commitment to growth and community development. The investment in this state-of-the-art facility demonstrates the credit union’s dedication to:

Providing its members with the best possible banking experience

Creating new jobs and contributing to the local economy

Strengthening its position as a leading Credit Union in St. Kitts and Nevis

Grand Opening Celebration:

SKCU invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of the new branch on December 18th, 2023. The event will feature:

Special promotions

Giveaways

Quotes: CEO, Janet Harris

“We are thrilled to open this new branch and expand our reach to better serve the needs of our members,” said Mrs. Harris, CEO at SKCU. “This investment in our infrastructure reflects our commitment to providing our members with the best possible financial services experience and contributing to the growth of our community.”

