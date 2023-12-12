PM Drew Grapples with Crisis: Demands for Recall of Minister Duggins and PS Fleming Grow Amidst Corruption Allegations and $10 Million Scandal in St. Kitts and Nevis Agriculture Ministry

In a viral social media post circulating among farmers, fishermen, and employees, serious allegations have been made against the Ministry of Agriculture, implicating financial improprieties and money laundering activities. The post contends that the Prime Minister, referred to as PM Drew, has failed to address these allegations, creating a stir within the community.

The post outlines specific instances of financial allocations and their purported misuse. For instance, it claims that out of $10 million designated for the rehabilitation of the Old Road and Dieppe Bay Fisheries Complex, only minimal progress has been made, with the Dieppe Bay project seemingly nonexistent. Similar discrepancies are alleged for funds earmarked for the improvement of Fisheries management, expansion of the Basseterre Abattoir Market, and renovation of the Agro Processing Unit.

The post raises questions about the allocation of $1.5 million to Bayfords Livestock of Excellence, stating that all funds have been exhausted without visible results. Additionally, the Agriculture Support Project, Green House Village, and other initiatives are accused of significant financial mismanagement.

In response to these allegations, a call to action has been issued, urging farmers, fishermen, employees, and concerned citizens to participate in a demonstration during the upcoming budget debate. Participants are encouraged to wear black to symbolize the perceived demise of agriculture and cover their mouths with tape to signify attempts to silence them. The demonstration aims to draw attention to the alleged corruption and call for accountability.

The social media post explicitly invites political figures, including Timothy Harris, Shawn Richards, Lindsay Grant, Jonel Powell, Ian Patches Liburd, Eugene Hamilton, and Chesley Hamilton, to join the protest. The organizers argue that the international community should be made aware of what they perceive as a lack of good governance under PM Drew’s government.

As tensions rise, the post evokes the legacy of Papa Bradshaw, emphasizing a perceived departure from the values of the Labour Party and the potential harm to the country. The Wednesday protest is positioned as an opportunity to demonstrate dissatisfaction and demand transparency, with the hope of sparking change and safeguarding the interests of the affected stakeholders.