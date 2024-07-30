Ms. Gabriella A. Brantley Called to the Bar of St. Christopher and Nevis

At the remarkable age of 23, Ms. Gabriella A. Brantley has achieved yet another significant milestone in her legal career, being called to the Bar of St. Christopher and Nevis. This accomplishment adds to her impressive academic and professional credentials, which include an LLB degree from University College London (UCL) and an LLM degree from BPP Law School.

In July 2023, Ms. Brantley was called to the Bar of England and Wales after completing her bar training with distinction at BPP Law School. This achievement reflects her dedication and excellence in the field of law. Ms. Brantley’s expertise extends beyond traditional legal practice; she is also an ADR ODR International Digital Dispute Resolution Specialist and an Accredited Mediator, showcasing her versatility and commitment to modern legal solutions.

Ms. Brantley’s call to the Bar of St. Christopher and Nevis marks a significant step in her journey, promising a bright future for this young and talented lawyer. Her accomplishments serve as an inspiration to aspiring legal professionals and a testament to the opportunities available through hard work and dedication.

As she embarks on this new chapter, Ms. Brantley’s diverse skill set and distinguished academic background position her to make substantial contributions to the legal community in St. Christopher and Nevis and beyond.