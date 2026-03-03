MIDDLE EAST SHOCKER: US EMBASSY IN RIYADH RAVAGED BY IRANIAN DRONES — SMOKE, FLAMES AND GLOBAL FEARS!

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — March 3, 2026 — In what experts are calling one of the most dramatic blows to American diplomatic power in decades, Iran-aligned drones struck the heavily fortified US Embassy in Riyadh tonight, igniting fires, collapsing parts of the building and sending black smoke billowing across the Saudi capital’s Diplomatic Quarter.

The assault—confirmed by both Saudi defence sources and multiple international media outlets—involved at least two unmanned aerial drones that penetrated sophisticated air defences to slam into the embassy complex, leaving sections of the structure in flames after enormous explosions shook the city just hours ago.

Eyewitnesses in Riyadh reported loud blasts and towering smoke plumes, while photos circulating on global news wires show the iconic US flag hanging amid devastation and shattered glass. Authorities have confirmed no casualties so far, but terror gripped the world tonight as the symbol of American presence in one of the world’s most protected diplomatic zones smouldered under attack.

Targeting the Heart of US Intelligence?

According to The Washington Post and other sources, the assault may have hit a CIA intelligence hub housed within the embassy compound, causing structural damage and partially collapsing sections of the roof.

Although the US and Saudi governments have yet to disclose all details, internal security alerts reveal smoke and structural damage inside the complex, and embassy staff are reportedly sheltering in place as global capitals reel from shock.

Escalation of a Broader War

This brazen strike comes amid an intensifying conflict between the United States-Israel alliance and Iran, which has seen airstrikes, missiles and now drone warfare spread across the Middle East. This incident follows recent Iranian attacks on US facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain and other Gulf states as Tehran vows retaliation for joint strikes on Iranian targets.

In a rare escalation, the US Embassy in Riyadh issued a “shelter in place” warning for Americans across major Saudi cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran, urging citizens to avoid the embassy until further notice as tensions spike.

Global Shockwaves

World markets plunged, oil prices surged, and leaders across the globe condemned the attack as a flagrant violation of international law. Saudi Arabia summoned Iran’s envoy in outrage, while US President Donald Trump hinted at a swift and forceful response, promising that the world would “find out soon” how Washington intends to retaliate.

Analysts warn that tonight’s drone attack marks a historic escalation, shattering the longstanding notion that US diplomatic compounds are untouchable—even in hostile environments. “This is a dramatic message to the world,” said one expert. “No fortress is impregnable.” [Times Caribbean correspondent]

Stay tuned to Times Caribbean as this breaking crisis unfolds.