EXCITING NEW VOICE IN POLITICAL COMMENTARY LAUNCHED: ‘POLITICS ASIDE’ WITH ROLEECE BROOKES MAKES WAVES!

A fresh and dynamic voice in political commentary has arrived with the launch of ‘Politics Aside’, a podcast hosted by Roleece Brookes, that promises to shake up the political landscape in St. Kitts and Nevis and beyond. Premiered on Monday, September 23rd, the podcast is now available on YouTube here.

‘Politics Aside’ aims to go beyond traditional commentary by offering objective, fact-driven insights into political issues impacting human and national development, economic growth, and broader societal progress. With Roleece’s global experience as a trade policy and law student, the show blends local relevance with international perspectives, making it a must-listen for anyone interested in politics and development.

“My goal is to create meaningful discussions about the future of our nations,” Brookes stated. ‘Politics Aside’ will feature interviews, panel discussions, and in-depth analysis, providing actionable ideas for societal betterment.

Follow the podcast on YouTube and Instagram for updates and episodes!