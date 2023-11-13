St.Kitts and Nevis: Public Uproar as Prime Minister Drew Throws Hands Up, Admits Helplessness in Tackling Skyrocketing Living Costs!

Citizens of the nation are expressing deep frustration and outrage over Prime Minister Terrance Drew’s recent comments regarding the skyrocketing cost of living. The controversy ignited when a concerned citizen, highlighting the exorbitant price of a tin of sardines, implored PM Drew to take action.

However, instead of offering solutions, Prime Minister Drew left citizens dismayed by stating that there is nothing he or his administration can do about the escalating costs. Even the removal of all taxes, he argued, wouldn’t alleviate the issue as traders still need to make a profit.

This candid admission of powerlessness has incited public fury, with citizens demanding concrete actions to address the pressing economic challenges. Drew’s statement stands in stark contrast to his pre-election promises, including pledges to reduce the high cost of living through initiatives like raising the minimum wage to $500 and increasing PAP benefits to $1500 per month.

As frustration mounts over unmet promises and an enduring struggle with the cost of living, citizens are calling on the Drew administration to urgently implement tangible measures to alleviate the financial burden on the people.