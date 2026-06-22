ST. KITTS AND NEVIS SCHOLAR SHINES ON GLOBAL STAGE: DR. ALMESHA RICHARDSON-CAMPBELL NAMED FINALIST FOR PRESTIGIOUS CARibbean Academic Leadership Award

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis, June 22, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating another moment of international distinction after renowned academic, innovator and global thought leader Dr. Almesha Richardson-Campbell was named a finalist for the prestigious Caribbean Global Awards Academic Leadership Award 2026.

The announcement places the Kittitian scholar among an elite group of four finalists selected from across the Caribbean region, recognizing individuals who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in academia, innovation, leadership and global impact. According to the Caribbean Global Awards, the award honors leaders whose work continues to influence education, research, innovation and societal development on a regional and international scale. (Facebook)

Dr. Richardson-Campbell will represent St. Kitts and Nevis alongside finalists from Trinidad and Tobago, Puerto Rico and Jamaica, highlighting the Federation’s growing reputation for producing world-class professionals and intellectual leaders.

The announcement has generated excitement among many nationals who view the nomination as a significant achievement not only for Dr. Richardson-Campbell but also for St. Kitts and Nevis. Her selection places the Federation in the spotlight at one of the region’s most anticipated recognition events celebrating excellence and leadership.

Widely respected for her contributions to research, innovation, entrepreneurship and academic development, Dr. Richardson-Campbell has built an impressive international reputation through her work in advancing knowledge, mentoring future leaders and championing transformative initiatives. Her accomplishments have earned recognition in academic and professional circles both regionally and internationally. (redcircle.com)

The Caribbean Global Awards noted that the finalists were selected for demonstrating excellence in their respective fields and for creating meaningful impact beyond their national borders. The organization emphasized that the list of finalists is presented in no particular order and that the eventual winner will be revealed during the awards gala. (Facebook)

For many observers, Dr. Richardson-Campbell’s nomination is yet another example of the caliber of talent emerging from St. Kitts and Nevis and making its mark on the global stage.

As anticipation builds ahead of the Caribbean Global Awards Gala, nationals at home and abroad will undoubtedly be watching closely and cheering on one of their own.

Whether she ultimately captures the title or not, Dr. Almesha Richardson-Campbell’s selection among the region’s top academic leaders already stands as a remarkable achievement and a proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis.