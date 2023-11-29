Nevis Premier Mark Brantley Receives Recognition for Trailblazing Geothermal Efforts at #GEOLAC Conference in Cartagena, Columbia

***

Today, Nevis Premier Mark Brantley took center stage at the #GEOLAC conference in Cartagena, Colombia, where he received an honorable opportunity to share groundbreaking updates on Nevis’s geothermal energy development. The Premier showcased the recent collaboration and unity of purpose between the Federal government and the Nevis government, marking a significant milestone in their commitment to sustainable energy initiatives.

Expressing genuine excitement about recent developments, Premier Brantley emphasized the positive impact on the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. The renewed focus on geothermal energy is set to revolutionize the region’s approach to renewable resources, bringing about a transformative shift toward eco-friendly alternatives.

With a shared commitment to harnessing the potential of geothermal energy, the Federal government and Nevis government are poised to lead the way in the Caribbean. Premier Brantley’s presence at the #GEOLAC conference not only highlights Nevis’s strides in sustainable development but also reinforces the collaborative spirit that propels the Caribbean toward a greener, more resilient future. As the momentum builds, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis can anticipate tangible benefits from these visionary initiatives, ushering in a new era of renewable energy for the twin-island federation.