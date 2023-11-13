Unveiling the Extraordinary: Meet Miss Guyana Akilah Fredericks, a Dazzling Force at the 41st Ms. Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant!





In a sensational tale of resilience and determination, 19-year-old Akilah Athia Safiya Fredericks emerges as a beacon of strength and passion in the world of pageantry. Born on March 9, 2004, and standing at 4ft 9inches, Akilah defies stereotypes and transforms her perceived limitations into stepping stones for success.

Raised as the only girl among four siblings by a single parent, Akilah’s unwavering drive is fueled by the desire to make her mother proud. Infused with the values of good morals, generosity, and self-discipline, she navigates life with purpose and determination.

A successful graduate of St. John’s College with seven CSEC subjects under her belt, Akilah is now pursuing her dream career as an optometrist. Dance, the hidden language of her soul, becomes a powerful outlet for her emotions, allowing her to express everything from joy to passion.

Now, as Guyana’s representative at the Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant 2023,

Akilah Fredericks stands as a testament to multifaceted brilliance and resilience. Stay tuned for the extraordinary journey of this talented teen as she graces the stage in the quest for the crown!