St.Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Drew’s Ominous Silence on CBI Stats Sparks Speculation: What’s Hidden Behind Closed Doors?

**In an alarming twist, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew, has maintained an unnerving silence regarding vital aspects of the Citizenship By Investment Programme. The media’s attempts to obtain even the most basic statistics have been met with a resounding brick wall, leaving many questions unanswered.Crucially, no information has surfaced regarding the number of passports endorsed by Prime Minister Drew through the programme, nor the associated costs. This stark contrast to Dominica’s recent disclosure, revealing the sale of over 19,000 passports between 2016 and 2022, has intensified the curiosity surrounding St. Kitts and Nevis’ CBI Programme.Both Prime Minister Drew and the head of the CIU, Micheal Martin, have opted to remain tight-lipped, further fuelling speculation. This shroud of secrecy raises a pertinent question: What do they have to hide? Their steadfast refusal to divulge crucial CBI information stands in stark contrast to their touted commitment to transparency and good governance. As the media and citizens alike grow increasingly uneasy, the demand for answers mounts. The eerie silence surrounding this pivotal programme demands a swift and comprehensive response from the highest echelons of government. The people deserve nothing less than full transparency.