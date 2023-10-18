Neglected Culvert Spells Disaster for Oceans Edge Residents

The once sturdy culvert above Oceans Edge, a critical part of the road infrastructure, met its unfortunate demise in March or April, triggering a chain reaction of events. The erosion has not only caused extensive land loss but also poses a severe threat to the integrity of the main road leading to the south-east peninsula.Despite pleas from Oceans Edge Condominiums Residents, including direct appeals to the Director of Public Works, Mr. George Gilbert, no substantial action has been taken. Gilbert inspected the extensive damage but regrettably, has not returned with a solution.Residents and the Property Manager have diligently reached out to the responsible minister, Hon. Konris Maynard, via official correspondence, yet silence remains the only response received thus far. In the absence of official intervention, residents have resorted to resourcefulness, procuring sandbags to safeguard their homes from encroaching waters.

The gravity of this situation cannot be overstated. This neglected culvert represents a clear and present danger that demands immediate attention. Urgent measures are imperative to secure the safety and livelihoods of those residing at Oceans Edge. The community’s plea for action echoes louder than ever, as time slips away, and the risks escalate.