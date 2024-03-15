Shanna Herbert Assumes Role of Chief Financial Officer at Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis

In a recent appointment, Shanna Herbert has been named the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, effective March 2024. With an illustrious career spanning over a decade in the financial sector, Herbert brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

Prior to this appointment, Herbert served as the Deputy Director at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank for nearly six years, where she demonstrated exceptional leadership and financial management skills. Her previous roles include positions as Financial Controller and CFO at the Eastern Caribbean Home Mortgage Bank, showcasing her versatility and proficiency in financial operations.

Herbert’s journey in finance began at Pricewaterhouse Coopers (St. Kitts), where she honed her auditing skills before transitioning to roles in financial management. As a member of the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants of England and Wales since 2007, she brings a strong foundation in accounting principles and practices to her new position.

With her extensive background and dedication to excellence, Shanna Herbert is poised to make significant contributions to the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis, furthering its mission of driving economic development and prosperity in the region.