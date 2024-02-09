St. Kitts and Nevis finds itself once again in the international spotlight, but unfortunately, this time it is for all the wrong reasons. The Ministry of Sport, under the leadership of Hon. Samal Duggins and Prime Minister Terrence Drew, is facing severe criticism and embarrassment as the West Indies Championship match between Trinidad and Tobago vs Guyana at Conaree experiences significant delays due to inadequate covers, resulting in a waterlogged field and, astonishingly, cows roaming freely on the cricket pitch.

The incident has raised questions about the decline of St. Kitts from being a once-progressive cricket destination in the West Indies to becoming a source of regional mockery within just two short years under the current administration.

During the tenure of the Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration, with Jonel Powell as the Minister of Sport, St. Kitts successfully hosted entire cricket tournaments and World Cup matches, earning a reputation as a sought-after destination for international cricket events. The transformation was lauded as a testament to effective management and strategic planning.

However, the recent cricket debacle highlights a stark contrast in the approach and capabilities of the current administration. Under Minister Samal Duggins and Prime Minister Drew’s SKNLP regime, not only has the federation failed to bid for prestigious international tournaments like the World Cup, but the lack of basic preparations has led to a situation where cows are now freely wandering on what should be premier cricket pitches.

Critics are pointing to this incident as a symbol of the apparent confusion within the Ministry of Sport, questioning whether cricket fields have been mistakenly allocated to farmers as pastures. The irony of the situation is not lost on the public, considering the past successes of the island in hosting major cricket events.

The international embarrassment resulting from the current cricket fiasco underscores the need for a more competent and strategic approach in managing sporting events. As the cricket pitch turns into a grazing ground, the public awaits a response from Minister Samal Duggins and the government on how such a basic oversight could occur, tarnishing the nation’s reputation on the regional stage.