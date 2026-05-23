Trump Administration Memo Signals Major Green Card Shift: Many U.S. Visa Holders May Now Be Required to Leave America to Apply for Permanent Residency

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new immigration policy memorandum issued under the Trump administration has triggered widespread concern among foreign nationals living legally in the United States, after U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that many temporary visa holders seeking green cards may now be expected to leave the country and apply through U.S. consulates abroad.

The policy, issued through USCIS Policy Memorandum PM-602-0199, describes Adjustment of Status — the process that allows eligible applicants already inside the United States to apply for lawful permanent residency without leaving — as a matter of discretion, “administrative grace,” and an “extraordinary” form of relief rather than an automatic benefit.

According to reports from major U.S. media, the Trump administration’s new position is that many foreign nationals who entered the United States temporarily — including students, temporary workers, tourists, and some other non-immigrant visa holders — should generally return to their home countries to complete the green card process through consular channels, except in extraordinary circumstances.

USCIS officials have framed the move as a return to what they say is the intended structure of U.S. immigration law. The agency’s public announcement stated that non-immigrants enter the United States for a limited purpose and that their stay should not automatically become the first step toward permanent residence.

However, immigration attorneys and advocates say the change could create uncertainty for hundreds of thousands of people, including spouses of U.S. citizens, workers sponsored by employers, students who later qualify for permanent residency, and families who have built their lives in the United States while awaiting immigration decisions. CBS News reported that current and former immigration officials believe the memo could have wide-ranging implications for people who entered legally but are now seeking permanent status through family or employment sponsorship.

The Associated Press reported that the change may affect people with legal status, including those married to U.S. citizens, students, workers, refugees and asylum seekers, though the full scope and implementation details remain unclear.

Importantly, legal analysts caution that the memo does not appear to repeal green card eligibility categories or formally ban all adjustment of status applications. Instead, it directs USCIS officers to exercise tougher discretion when deciding whether someone should be allowed to adjust status from within the United States. Immigration law firms reviewing the memo have noted that it does not create a new statute or regulation, but it may lead to heightened scrutiny and more case-by-case denials where officers believe applicants should have used consular processing abroad.

The practical fear among affected communities is that leaving the United States to apply abroad could create major risks. Some applicants may face long delays at U.S. consulates, separation from spouses or children, difficulty returning because of visa backlogs, or possible re-entry bars if they previously overstayed. CBS News also noted that nationals from countries affected by entry restrictions or visa-processing pauses could face even greater uncertainty if they are forced to depart.

For Caribbean nationals and other immigrant communities across the diaspora, the development is especially significant. Thousands of foreign nationals in the United States rely on pathways such as marriage-based sponsorship, employment sponsorship, student-to-work transitions, and family petitions. Any policy that makes in-country processing more difficult could affect families, workers, students, businesses, and communities with deep ties to the region.

The memo has also raised questions for employers who depend on foreign workers. Immigration attorneys say businesses may now have to reconsider timelines and risks for workers who are seeking permanent residency while already employed in the United States. Some law firms have advised that the memo may not immediately block filings, but applicants should expect closer review of lawful status, unauthorized employment, overstays, immigration history, and whether there are strong positive factors supporting approval.

Critics argue that the change could make the legal immigration process more difficult even for people who followed the rules. Supporters of the administration’s approach say it reinforces the difference between temporary entry and permanent immigration and places more green card processing back into the hands of U.S. consulates overseas.

For now, the full impact will depend on how USCIS officers apply the memo in real cases and whether legal challenges follow. Applicants who are already in the process, or who were planning to apply for a green card from inside the United States, are being urged by immigration professionals to seek qualified legal advice before making travel or filing decisions.

What is clear is that the Trump administration has signaled a major shift in tone and enforcement philosophy: green card approval from inside the United States may no longer be treated as a routine pathway for many temporary visa holders, but as a discretionary exception that applicants must now work harder to justify.