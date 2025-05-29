ST. KITTS-NEVIS NATIONAL MAURICE DUGGINS, BORN AND RAISED IN SANDY POINT, NAMED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AT ASCENSION VIA CHRISTI IN KANSAS

Wichita, Kansas — St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating a proud and inspiring achievement as one of its own sons, Dr. Maurice Duggins, born and raised in Sandy Point, St. Kitts, has been appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Ascension Via Christi, one of the most respected healthcare networks in Kansas, USA.

Dr. Duggins, who officially assumes his new role on July 6, 2025, will serve as CMO with a primary focus at St. Joseph Hospital, part of the Via Christi system which operates six hospitals and 75 care sites across the state. The network employs over 6,400 associates and is a vital part of the Ascension health system—one of the largest Catholic and nonprofit healthcare systems in the United States.

A proud product of Sandy Point, Dr. Duggins’ journey from the Caribbean to becoming a leader in American healthcare is a testament to his dedication, excellence, and unyielding passion for service. Since joining Via Christi in 2002, he has played a pivotal role in the development of future physicians through his work as a faculty member of the Via Christi Family Medicine Residency Program and has provided outstanding care to countless patients throughout his tenure.

Dr. Duggins will conclude his clinical practice at the Family Medicine clinic on June 30, 2025, and patients will receive official notices about the transition in the coming days.

His leadership credentials are impressive: he served as President of the Medical Society of Sedgwick County in 2023, Medical Staff President, and has held numerous board and committee appointments. Since 2011, he has also been a Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, shaping the minds and careers of emerging medical professionals.

Via Christi has been a trusted provider in Kansas for over 135 years, delivering more than $62.4 million in community benefits in FY2024 alone. As part of Ascension, which serves communities in 18 states and Washington, D.C., the system provided $2.1 billion in care to underserved populations in the last fiscal year.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Duggins into this new leadership role,” said Via Christi executives. “His clinical expertise, commitment to education, and passion for equitable care reflect the core values of our mission.”

For the people of Sandy Point and the wider St. Kitts and Nevis diaspora, Dr. Maurice Duggins’ ascent to one of the top medical leadership positions in Kansas is not just a personal triumph—it’s a beacon of pride, possibility, and proof that excellence knows no borders.