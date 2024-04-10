St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew Continues Unprecedented Overseas Engagements: Embarks on Canada and Dubai Tour

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew of St Kitts and Nevis is once again set to embark on a series of overseas engagements, continuing his administration’s unprecedented overseas trips and engagements. This whirlwind tour will take him to Canada and Dubai, marking a significant chapter in the nation’s international relations.

Dr Drew’s first stop will be Abu Dhabi in the UAE, where he is scheduled to engage in high-level meetings, including discussions with the royal family. These meetings underscore the importance of fostering diplomatic ties and exploring opportunities for cooperation between St Kitts and Nevis and the UAE.

Following his engagements in Abu Dhabi, Dr Drew will lead his delegation to Dubai, where he will participate in a panel discussion on Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs. As one of the pioneers in the CBI sector, St Kitts and Nevis has garnered global recognition for its innovative approach to economic citizenship. Dr Drew’s presence at the panel reinforces the nation’s commitment to transparency, integrity, and sustainable development within the CBI industry. PM Drew will also be seeking to re-energise the programme which he declared has taken a hit in volumes and revenue since monumental changes were made to regulations and requirements early in 2023.

This will be Drew’s 3rd trip to Dubai since taking office less than 2 years ago. With this 3rd Dubai visit he would have surpassed the number of total visit to Dubai of his predecessor PM Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris who visited Dubai twice in 7 years .

From Dubai, the Prime Minister will journey to Miami, where he is slated to speak at the Concordia Americas summit. This prestigious gathering brings together leaders from across the Americas to discuss pressing issues and explore opportunities for collaboration.

Dr Drew’s frequent overseas engagements reflect his administration’s unprecedented penchant for international globe trotting. .

As Dr Terrance Drew continues his frequent journeys abroad, the people of St Kitts and Nevis eagerly anticipate the outcomes of these engagements and the potential benefits they may bring to the nation.