St.Kitts and Nevis Media Association Exposes Shocking Secrecy: Private Sector News Media Deliberately Excluded from Port Events Since 2023

In a startling revelation, the Media Association of St. Kitts and Nevis has raised alarm bells over a clandestine practice adopted by the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, and International Transport. Under the jurisdiction of this ministry lies the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA), where an alarming trend of excluding private sector news media from covering significant events at the ports has been observed since the ominous year of 2023.

Previously, private sector news media were actively invited to cover major events at both the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport and the Port Zante cruise ship facility. However, a sudden and unexplained shift has occurred, with media houses finding themselves deliberately excluded from the coverage of crucial events. The modus operandi that once required news outlets to submit particulars ahead of important arrivals at the ports has come to a screeching halt, with no communication whatsoever from the local authorities.

The Media Association, vigilant and concerned, has meticulously documented this disturbing change in policy. It has been confirmed that since 2023, no private sector news media outlets have received invitations to cover major events under the purview of the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, and International Transport, with the exception of press conferences. Numerous attempts to seek clarification from the management of SCASPA regarding these events have proven futile, leaving the media in a state of perplexity.

In an effort to unveil the truth behind this ominous cloak of silence, the Media Association has written to the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, and International Transport, seeking confirmation on whether this exclusionary approach is now the official policy of the ministry. The Association, representing the voice of the press and the people, anxiously awaits a response from the Minister.

Notably, the Ministry has failed to communicate any alterations in coverage policies or restrictions to the private sector news media since the current administration assumed office. This lack of transparency raises serious questions about the motives behind such a drastic shift in media access.

The Media Association of St. Kitts and Nevis unequivocally condemns what it deems an anti-news media policy. It considers this practice unacceptable, an affront to the citizens and residents of the federation, and a grave hindrance to the principles of transparency, accountability, and democracy. The association remains open for discussions on this matter with the relevant authorities, urging a swift resolution to restore the integrity of media coverage and uphold the values of a free and informed society.