BVI: Draft Immigration policy proposes 10 yrs for Residency & 20 yrs for Belongership eligibility -Public asked to give feedback on draft policy by Friday, February 2, 2024

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- A draft immigration policy is proposing the length of time a person must be residing in the territory to become eligible for residency and belongership status.

The draft ‘Belonger Status and Permanent Residence Policy for the Virgin Islands’ was published on January 29, 2024, and the Government of the Virgin Islands is inviting feedback from the public.

According to the draft policy, applicants must be ordinarily resident in the Territory for at least 10 years before becoming eligible to apply for permanent residence. To become eligible to apply for Belonger Status, an applicant must be ordinarily a resident in the Territory for at least 20 years.

The proposal is a carbon copy of the policy that the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) had flagged as being unlawful, as the Government policy only allowed persons to apply for Belonger status after living in the VI for more than 20 years; however, the current law stipulates that persons can apply for this status after residing in the Territory for more than 10 years.

Draft policy is built on ‘balance’- Premier

According to Premier and Minister of Finance Dr the Hon Natalio D. Wheatley (R7), the policy’s foundation is built on balance—balancing economic growth with cultural integration and social stability.

“It recognises the invaluable contributions of immigrants to our community, while also safeguarding the interests and heritage of Virgin Islanders,” Dr Wheatley said.

The policy is now accessible on the Government’s website and persons are encouraged to submit feedback to mtcsd@gov.vg by Friday, February 2, 2024.