2022 Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year Hon. Lindsay Grant’s Strategic Iconic Vision Ignited Unprecedented Success in Royal Caribbean Partnership with Historic Berth in St.Kitts of Icon of the Seas!

Consistent Collaboration: Hon. Lindsay Grant's Vision Boosts Royal Caribbean Partnership

In a successful seven-year tenure as Minister of Tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis from 2015 to 2022, Hon. Lindsay Grant played a pivotal role in fostering a robust partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. The consistent and productive meetings and negotiations during this period resulted in significant achievements for cruise tourism in the twin-island federation.Minister Grant proudly shared the success story during a Ministry of Tourism, Ports, and Transportation Press Conference on August 17, 2020. He highlighted that the partnership had led to a remarkable one hundred percent increase in cruise arrivals between 2015 and 2019, showcasing the effectiveness of the collaboration.Royal Caribbean’s contribution was particularly noteworthy, aiding St. Kitts and Nevis in achieving the milestone of one million passengers on July 16, 2018, and August 14, 2019. The cruise line’s substantial role in these accomplishments solidified the relationship.As a testament to the strong ties, when Royal Caribbean sought safe harbor for the Rhapsody of the Seas and the Vision of the Seas, Minister Grant swiftly presented the matter to the Cabinet for review, emphasizing the supportive nature of the partnership.The success of this collaboration will further unfold on Tuesday January 30th, 2024 with the inaugural call of the world’s largest cruise vessel, the Icon of the Seas, at St. Kitts and Nevis’ second Cruise Pier, which was constructed in 2019 under Tourism Minister Grant’s leadership. The tangible results showcase the hard work, vision, and dedication of Minister Lindsay Grant, supported by the Team Unity administration led by Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris with significant oversight and guidance from then Works and Infrastructure Minister Hon. Ian Patches Liburd . The partnership stands as a beacon of achievement in cruise tourism, reflecting the unity and resilience of the people in times of need.