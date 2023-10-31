St. Kitts and Nevis Government’s Ambitious Plan: Transforming Basseterre into the Caribbean’s First “4-Minute City”!

By Editor – October 30, 2023

In an audacious move towards revolutionizing emergency response, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has set its sights on turning Basseterre into the inaugural “4-minute city” in the entire Caribbean region. This groundbreaking initiative is part of a broader commitment to fortify the healthcare sector with state-of-the-art life-saving equipment.

A ‘4-minute city’ entails empowering ordinary citizens to administer crucial aid to victims of cardiac arrest using automated external defibrillators (AEDs) within a remarkable four minutes of collapse. This swift intervention, prior to the arrival of professional emergency medical services (EMS), can dramatically elevate a person’s chances of survival.

During a pivotal session in the National Assembly on Monday, October 30, 2023, Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, announced the commencement of the ‘4-minute city’ vision with the acquisition of a cutting-edge CT scan machine.

“We have procured a brand-new CT scan machine, a 128 slice. Nevis already boasts a 128-slice CT scan, so collectively, St. Kitts and Nevis now boasts two highly advanced CT scan machines,” asserted Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

Highlighting heart disease as a leading cause of mortality in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Prime Minister emphasized the critical role of the CT scan machine in early detection and timely intervention. The government is actively collaborating with international partners and developers, including cardiologist Dr. Laws, to establish a catheterization laboratory, a key component of the ‘4-minute city’ endeavor.

The catheterization lab, a specialized facility for diagnostic procedures, will be instrumental in delivering rapid and precise care to those experiencing chest pain in Basseterre.

Prime Minister Drew also underscored a comprehensive educational campaign, targeting businesses and the general populace, as an integral part of the ‘4-minute city’ blueprint. Plans include the strategic placement of AEDs for swift heart resuscitation, with minimal training required for operation.

In a visionary move, St. Kitts and Nevis aims to extend this pioneering system to Nevis as well, marking a transformative milestone in Caribbean emergency response.

This ambitious undertaking not only demonstrates the government’s unwavering commitment to public safety but also positions St. Kitts and Nevis as a beacon of innovation and efficiency in the realm of emergency healthcare services. Tourists and residents alike can take solace in the knowledge that, in the event of a crisis, the ‘4-minute city’ initiative offers unparalleled chances of survival. This historic endeavor promises to redefine emergency response standards not only in the Caribbean but globally.