Haiti Dominates in 13-0 Victory Against Saint Kitts and Nevis!
MIAMI, Florida – October 30, 2023
In a jaw-dropping display of skill and precision, Haiti showcased their scoring prowess with an astonishing 13-0 triumph over Saint Kitts and Nevis in Group C of League A on the Road to W Gold Cup. This monumental victory, following a resounding 11-0 win last Thursday, catapults Haiti to the top of the group with a flawless three wins in three games.
From the opening whistle, Haiti seized control, with Kethna Louis igniting the onslaught in the 4th minute, followed by a masterful display of goals by Dumornay, Mondesir, and Batcheba Louis. The onslaught continued, leaving Saint Kitts and Nevis struggling to find their footing.
Dumornay, a force to be reckoned with, exhibited her prowess once again, notching an extraordinary hat-trick. Batcheba Louis, equally unstoppable, recorded an astounding four goals, showcasing her unwavering determination.
As the final whistle blew, Haiti’s dominance was indisputable, culminating in an unprecedented 13-0 scoreline. This historic victory is sure to reverberate through the world of soccer, solidifying Haiti as a formidable contender in the Road to W Gold Cup.
