Nevis Celebrates Six Centenarians Ahead of World Centenarians Day

NEVIS — Six remarkable Nevisians were honoured and celebrated on Friday as the island paid tribute to its centenarians ahead of World Centenarians Day, observed annually on May 31.

The special recognition highlighted the extraordinary lives, resilience, wisdom, and contributions of six elderly citizens who have each reached the rare and inspiring milestone of 100 years and beyond.

Nevis’ six centenarians are:

Eliza Jeffers of Hamilton, who is 106 years old; Francis Hicks-Jeffers of Camps, 102 years old; Ms. Evelyn Brown of Jessups, 101 years old; Ms. Legantine “Leontine” Clarke of Chicken Stone, 102 years old; Ms. Geraldine Berry of Church Ghaut, 101 years old; and Ms. Ernestine Alberta France Wilks of Camps, who is 100 years old.

The commemorative visits were organised by the Ministry of Health, Gender Affairs and Social Empowerment within the Nevis Island Administration, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disability on St. Kitts.

Officials used the occasion to express appreciation for the centenarians’ lifetime of service, family leadership, community contribution, and cultural preservation. Their lives represent a powerful living history of Nevis and the wider Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The celebration also served as a reminder of the importance of caring for and valuing older persons, particularly those whose strength, faith, discipline, and perseverance have helped shape generations.

World Centenarians Day provides an opportunity for families, communities, and governments to pause and honour citizens who have reached 100 years and beyond, while recognizing the lessons they continue to offer through their experiences and example.

As Nevis celebrates these six outstanding women, their longevity stands as a source of national pride and inspiration. Their stories reflect the enduring spirit of the island and the deep respect owed to elders who continue to be treasured pillars of their families and communities.